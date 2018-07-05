Ontario Provincial Police say they've arrested a man in connection with the theft of personal belongings from Jack Patrick.

Patrick, 63, was found dead near his truck this month on Highway 637, the road that links Killarney to Highway 69.

His body was discovered eight kilometres from the intersection with Highway 69.

Patrick had been reported missing from Aurora, Ont., in January.

OPP said when he was found, some of his belongings appeared to be missing.

Now, a 57-year-old man from Sudbury is facing five charges.

Attempt to Obstruct Justice

Obstruct Peace Officer

Theft

Trafficking in Stolen Goods under $5000

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5000

The man has been released and is scheduled to appear in court again on July 18.