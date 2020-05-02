It was a dark day for the arts at Thorneloe University in Sudbury last week, but the Laurentian Faculty Association is vowing not to let the curtain fall on the Theatre Arts and Motion Picture Arts Programs.

Thorneloe is a federated university of Laurentian.

In a statement, the Board of Governors says it approved the closure of the two programs at its meeting on April 23, 2020.

The Theatre Arts program was founded in the 1980s, and the Motion Picture Arts program in 2012.

"Both programs are highly valued and this decision was not taken lightly. It is the result of significant financial pressures which have necessitated a review of our operating budget," said Thorneloe University President Dr. John Gibaut.

He said a new Laurentian University federation funding formula in 2019 resulted in a significant loss of revenue for Thorneloe.

Thorneloe will still run a deficit

Furthermore, he said the impact was compounded by the 10 per cent reduction in tuition fees mandated by the provincial government.

However, Gibault did not say in a statement how much money cancelling the programs would save, only that Thorneloe would still operate with a deficit.

"Closing these programs will bring us closer to a balanced budget for 2020-2021, but it will not enable us to fully align our expenditures with our revenue."

Regardless, the Laurentian Faculty Association is vowing to partner in a community campaign to save the programs.

Fabrice Colin is the president of the Laurentian Faculty Association. (Bienvenu Senga/Radio Canada)

President Fabrice Colin says the two programs contribute greatly to the university community, as well as the vibrancy of the artistic community in Sudbury and northeastern Ontario.

He calls the shutdown of the programs "devastating."

Colin says there are more than 50 full-time students with hundreds of others taking the courses as electives.

Two full-time professors and several part-time instructors are attached to the programs as well.

Colin calls the closures "deplorable."