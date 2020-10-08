Plans for Thanksgiving dinner are shifting along with the message from Premier Doug Ford.

"I'd like to make something very clear. This Thanksgiving we're asking that you spend the holiday with just your household. That means sitting down to dinner with only the people you live with," he told reporters on Wednesday.

But earlier in the week, the premier said he was going to have 10 people at his dinner table.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford had originally said that he'd have 10 people over for Thanksgiving, following provincial pandemic law, but now says he'll only be dining with those in his household. (Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press)

Provincial law does allow indoor gatherings of that size, but public health officials are now advising that you only have close contact with those in your household.

John Lundrigan of Val Caron says he's going to go ahead with his Thanksgiving plans to have about a dozen members of his family over for dinner.

"I'm getting mixed messages, especially on my end being a cancer survivor, I deal with my oncology team. And I get instruction from them and then I listen to what the government has to say and they conflict with each other," says Lundrigan.

"I'm going to listen to my direct medical team first."

Debbie Tincombe of Sudbury decided to hold two smaller Thanksgiving dinners instead of the usual big family feast to reduce the risk of COVID-19, sending takeout plates to relatives with health problems who didn't attend in person.

"They do say up to 10 people inside, you know, now they're saying try to have your own household," she says.

"We've tried to, hopefully, do the right thing."

The province is telling people to only have close contact with those in their household, similar to the lockdown measures at the beginning of the pandemic. (Erik White/CBC )

Government officials say there have been spikes of COVID-19 cases following other long weekends this past year, including Civic Holiday and Labour Day.

"Quite a few cases that we've seen are due to indoor gatherings, especially dinners. We've seen cases where a single dinner led to 40 other cases," says Alain Simard, an immunology professor at the Northern Ontario School of Medicine.

He says regulations allow you to have people over as long as everyone wears a mask and stays 2 metres apart, but he says that isn't guaranteed to stop the spread of the virus, especially indoors with little ventilation.

Simard says while the vast majority of the current COVID-19 cases are in the south, northern Ontario shouldn't have a "false sense of security" during this second wave.