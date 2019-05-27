Each year post-secondary students spend hundreds if not thousands of dollars on textbooks, but now thanks to technology, getting access to that information is easier if you know where to look.

Aaron Langille, a computer science professor at Laurentian University in Sudbury says student learning is changing. It used to be focused on textbook learning often requiring students to have the latest edition of a book.

"I think that enough people have been disgruntled with textbooks that are at version 13 or edition 20 when every year there's a handful of pages that are changed," he said.

"Then they ask students to pay another $200 (for a new edition)."

He says when planning his courses, he considers whether his students need to purchase a required book for a course.

"I try to think about whether the textbook is appropriate, whether or not it is actually necessary because there is so much content out there now," he said.

"A lot of institutions are going textbook free or using what are called open education resources which are any kind of resource that can be used at relatively low cost if not free."

Aaron Langille is a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Aaron Langille/Supplied)

A lot of the information online is readily available for free through open learning. While some may be tempted to navigate the information on their own, Langille says a professor sifting through it first is beneficial.

"There is a skill to gathering all of that information," he said.

"There are so many resources out there that can be curated. If we have the time to go out and collect all those resources, we can collect quite a bit of really good material to support students for relatively low cost if not free."