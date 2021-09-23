After two more days counting hundreds of mail-in and special ballots, the incumbent Liberal MP in Sault Ste. Marie is going to keep his seat.

Terry Sheehan was declared the winner by Elections Canada on Wednesday night.

The final count shows he edged out Conservative challenger Sonny Spina by just 247 votes.

"That's why every vote matters. … Some people think it's a cliche. No, it's real," says Sheehan, a former city councillor who has held the seat since 2015.

"I was confident. We did everything right."

Sheehan says his team reached out to voters in different ways this campaign because there were so many different ways to vote, including the some 2,000 who cast a mail-in or special ballot.

He says the vote of his 20-year-old daughter who is away at school was one of those counted in the past few days.

This is the second straight loss for Conservative Sonny Spina in Sault Ste. Marie. Sheehan beat him in 2019 by about 2,800 votes. (Radio-Canada )

Just over 60 per cent of eligible voters marked an X in Sault Ste. Marie, down from 63 per cent in the 2019 election.

It was a similar story across northeastern Ontario, where voter turnout dipped to 60.5 per cent. It was 63 per cent two years ago and 67 per cent in the 2015 federal election.

Nickel Belt saw the highest turnout in the region at 64 per cent, while Timmins-James Bay was the lowest at 54 per cent.

Nationally, 61 per cent of Canadians cast a ballot in this election, a big drop from 67 per cent in 2019.