LUFA says termination notices at Laurentian University go out Monday, April 12

Faculty at Laurentian University will find out Monday whether they have jobs under a restructured institution.     The president of Laurentian's Faculty Association, Fabrice Colin says they'll be notified ahead of a meeting on the the new tentative collective agreement.

Laurentian University officials say the target date for completion of the key components of its financial restructuring plan is April 30. More information is available at laurentianu.info. (Radio-Canada)

The president of Laurentian's Faculty Association, Fabrice Colin, says terminations will be sent out ahead of a meeting on their new tentative collective agreement the following day.

Colin says a condition of the re-structuring of Laurentian is that a labour agreement be in place.

He says he can't provide any details of the agreement, or the terminations, citing confidentiality.

The 76-member Senate has voted on a re-structuring plan that includes program terminations and departmental reorganizations.

The outcome of that vote is covered by a confidentiality clause imposed by the mediator.

Colin says the last faculty contract expired July 1st, 2020 before the institution declared itself insolvent.

The ratification vote for faculty takes place Tuesday, April 13

