LUFA says termination notices at Laurentian University go out Monday, April 12
Members will have the news in hand when they vote on tentative collective agreement
Faculty at Laurentian University will find out Monday, April 12 whether they'll have jobs after the institution is re-structured.
The president of Laurentian's Faculty Association, Fabrice Colin, says terminations will be sent out ahead of a meeting on their new tentative collective agreement the following day.
Colin says a condition of the re-structuring of Laurentian is that a labour agreement be in place.
He says he can't provide any details of the agreement, or the terminations, citing confidentiality.
The 76-member Senate has voted on a re-structuring plan that includes program terminations and departmental reorganizations.
The outcome of that vote is covered by a confidentiality clause imposed by the mediator.
Colin says the last faculty contract expired July 1st, 2020 before the institution declared itself insolvent.
The ratification vote for faculty takes place Tuesday, April 13
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?