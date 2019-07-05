A tentative agreement has been reached between the City of Greater Sudbury and its unionized workers.

Talks have been ongoing between the city and CUPE 4705 for both inside and outside workers.

The inside unit represents employees such as paramedics, bus drivers, librarians and unionized workers at Tom Davies Square. The outside unit includes employees who work in parks, the arena, roads and waste-water.

Recently, the Ministry of Labour appointed a conciliator to help the two sides agree on a contract.

"I'd like to congratulate CUPE and our city's team of negotiators for their hard work in reaching a tentative agreement for the great employees who work hard to serve every resident of the City of Greater Sudbury," Mayor Brian Bigger stated in a release.

"This took a lot of patience, long hours and an enormous amount of dedication and effort by everyone involved."

The deal needs to be ratified by workers before it is made official.