Olympic gold tennis champion Daniel Nestor will be sharing some of his wisdom with aspiring tennis players at the Sudbury Indoor Tennis Club this weekend.

From Friday to Sunday, some 70 junior and adult tennis players from across Ontario will take part in the second Northern Ontario Tennis Classic.

Nestor will be there to run a tennis clinic, as well take to the court with some select players.

The recent tennis hall of famer is now easing into his retirement. He says he's happy to be able to spend time at home with his family. His opponent on the court these days is usually his daughter.

He's also had to make some big adjustments. A few months ago he suffered a serious eye injury and ended up with some permanent lost of vision in his right eye.

"Playing tennis moving forward is not going to be much fun," he said. "[But] I can still play and I can still coach and that is the most important thing."

Nestor says he got hit randomly when a ball ricocheted off someone's racket straight into his eye. "I wasn't prepared for it."

Despite the injury, he'll still be able to share his insights with up and coming players. Nestor says there are so many great young players out there now.

"[I'm] definitely looking forward to lending some experience to kids," he said. "That's one thing I really cherish now."

Tennis legend Daniel Nestor will be sharing some of his wisdom with aspiring tennis champs in at the Sudbury Indoor Tennis Club. Some may even get to play against him. Daniel Nestor spoke with Morning North host Markus Schwabe. 7:55

He says coming up to Sudbury to see the talent from across the province is exciting. "It is a little bit challenging for younger kids. Only one person can win, if you are winning you are not sharing the experience with anyone."

He says for those who stick with it, it can teach them so many things.

"I got to see the world doing the sport that I love," he said.

The championship games are set to take place on Sunday, April 28, at 1 p.m. Players competing in the Northern Ontario Tennis Classic will compete as doubles in men's and women's division and in mixed doubles.

It will be held in the Sudbury Indoor Tennis Centre, 30 Cypress St.

Members of the public are invited to attend matches and other activities.