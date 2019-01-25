New
95 workers to be laid off at Tenaris Tubes in Sault Ste. Marie
Tenaris Tubes in Sault Ste. Marie is getting ready to lay off another 95 workers.
Company recently cut 90 other jobs
A month ago, the company cut 90 other jobs at its plant, meaning that only about half of the workforce of 450 will keep getting pay cheques after Feb. 4.
The company says the layoffs are a result of delays in pipeline construction in western Canada and the general downturn in the oil and gas sector.
