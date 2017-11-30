The Salvation Army's New Life Centre in downtown Sudbury continues to help men seeking temporary shelter, however the city's only men's shelter is scheduled to close permanently in ten days.

The organization announced in March that due to financial challenges, it would close its men's shelter on Larch Street on May 10th.

Major Bruce Shirran is the executive director. He says they will continue to take clients in right up until the night before the slated closure.

Bruce Shirran is the executive director of the Salvation Army in Sudbury. (Angela Gemmill/CBC)

But he says the men are being made aware that their stay will be temporary.

"Many of the clients we now have, we're at capacity which is 22, but many of the clients that we're housing now or accommodating are working with some of our external agencies to assist them in finding new accomodation."

There's no word yet from the city's Homelessness Network about options for men seeking shelter after the closure.

"We've been encouraging anybody coming into the centre, new clients, that we are closing so you're going to be here for a brief period time. We've been encouraging some of those who have been with us longer to continue their process in working with their case workers, working with those external resources that we have, to find affordable accomodation."

Shirran says the New Life Centre closure will affect eleven employees, who will be laid off.