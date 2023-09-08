Ceremony, sovereignty and settlement are top of mind for many at the Robinson-Huron Treaty gathering

The first time the 21 First Nations of the Robinson-Huron territory gathered to talk about the treaty, it was in 2016, shortly after their case against Ontario and Canada had begun making its way through the courts.

That initial gathering took the form of a canoe crossing expedition across the U.S. border – a gesture meant to honor Anishnaabe history in the area, and to assert sovereignty as a nation.

It's a memory that will stay with the executive director of the Robinson Huron Waawiindamaagewin, Earl Commanda, "until he dies."

Earl Commanda (right) is the executive director of Robinson-Huron Waawiindamaagewin, an organisation mandated to address many long standing issues facing the Treaty Signatories. (Aya Dufour/CBC)

"Prior to that, not much was being said about the treaty," he said.

Over the years, the treaty gatherings have gained momentum as the Robinson-Huron Treaty litigation team successfully plead its case from one appeal to the next.

This year's gathering, happening between September 7 and 9 in Ketegaunseebee (also known as Garden River First Nation) and Sault Ste. Marie feels special for most attendees.

The events are happening only a few months after Ontario and Canada proposed a 10 billion dollar settlement to compensate for failing to make the annual payments promised to the Anishnaabe for more than 173 years.

Many say the gathering is an opportunity to celebrate this milestone, while also navigating complicated conversations on how the money should be distributed.

"We've made an allowance for that sort of discussion to happen. It needs to happen. We've asked some of our litigation leaders to speak to the people about the [settlement distribution] process.

"We know that discussion has to continue to go on in the individual communities," said Commanda.

The treaty gathering's agenda features ceremonies, teachings, presentations, discussion panels, dances and information booths.

Discussions about the future, the past

Ottawa still needs to approve the transfer of funds to finalize the settlement, but Robinson-Huron treaty leadership expects the agreement to be signed by November 2023.

The money should reach the communities sometime in early 2024.

Serpent River activist Quinn Meawasige says "there's a lot of talk about money" in this year's gathering, but also a lot of talk about nationhood.

Quinn Meawasige has been involved in the Robinson-Huron Treaty movement for over a decade. (Aya Dufour/CBC )

"People are starting to imagine, dream and brainstorm on what's next for the trajectory of our communities with this type of support," he said.

Meawasige says residents of the Robinson-Huron treaty territory should learn about the history to better understand what the settlement actually means.

"There's a lot to get caught up on," he said.

Non-Anishnaabe residents are also welcome to take part in the treaty gathering. This year, a number of sacred treaty items — recently returned to Garden River First Nation by the Royal Ontario museum – are on display.

That includes a 200-year-old pipe that once belonged to Chief Shingwauk, who played a key role in the signing of the Robinson-Huron Treaty in 1850.