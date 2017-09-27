A Sudbury developer is hoping a temporary solution might keep Gateway Casinos interested in the Kingsway Entertainment District.

Dario Zulich has put in an offer on the Chateau Guay motel and restaurant on the Kingsway as a possible temporary home for the casino.

The Kingsway Entertainment District, or KED, will see a new arena, casino and events centre built in the eastern part of the city.

The project is currently delayed as it is working its way through the provincial Land Planning Appeal Tribunal. Several groups are opposing the project.

Gateway, which currently operates the casino in Sudbury, will see its contract with Sudbury Downs expire next April.

City councillor Robert Kirwan says with the opposition to the plans, the earliest the development will be completed is 2022. He says that's a problem for Gateway.

"Gateway has got a contract or a lease that expires next spring, it could probably be extended to the end of 2020," he said.

"If they don't have another location they're probably going to have to sign another lease and most of those leases are five year leases."

Robert Kirwan is a city councillor in Greater Sudbury. (Roger Corriveau/CBC)

Kirwan says it would be beneficial for Gateway to have options.

"We're anticipating Gateway is going to move into another location temporarily so they can move over to the Kingsway when it's ready," he said.

"Or they're going to have to extend their lease at Sudbury Downs and that's really going to put a delay on when they can move into the Kingsway"

No one from Gateway would provide a statement to CBC Sudbury. However, Kirwan says he anticipates some announcement from Gateway in the near future.