Provincial police say they are investigating a suspicious death in Temiskaming Shores.

Temiskaming OPP say officers received a request to check on the wellbeing of the occupants at a residence Saturday afternoon.

Once on scene, police entered the residence, where two people, 75 and 77 years old, were found dead.

Police say there is no threat to public safety, adding that further information will be released as it becomes public.

Any person with information regarding this investigation may contact the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.