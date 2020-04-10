Skip to Main Content
Fatal shooting involving police in Temiskaming Shores under investigation by SIU
The Special Investigations Unit is looking into an incident involving OPP, after officers responded to a call in Temiskaming Shores on Thursday. A person was shot and later died in hospital.

Provincial police officers had responded to a call about an unwanted person who wouldn't leave a home

Ontario’s police watchdog has called an investigation after a 43-year old man was shot during a police interaction in Temiskaming Shores on Thursday. He later died in hospital. (Canadian Press)

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a fatal shooting from Thursday in Temiskaming Shores.

Ontario Provincial Police were called around 9 p.m. to a home on Lakeshore Road, about an unwanted person who would not leave the residence.

The SIU says soon after the officers entered the home they were confronted by a 43-year old man with a firearm.

There was an altercation between the man and the two officers.

The SIU says the officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck multiple times. He died of his injuries later in hospital.

Investigators are now looking into the incident.

The autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto.

The province's watchdog — the SIU,  invokes its mandate for incidents involving police when there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.

