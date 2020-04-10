Fatal shooting involving police in Temiskaming Shores under investigation by SIU
Provincial police officers had responded to a call about an unwanted person who wouldn't leave a home
The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is looking into a fatal shooting from Thursday in Temiskaming Shores.
Ontario Provincial Police were called around 9 p.m. to a home on Lakeshore Road, about an unwanted person who would not leave the residence.
The SIU says soon after the officers entered the home they were confronted by a 43-year old man with a firearm.
There was an altercation between the man and the two officers.
The SIU says the officers discharged their firearms and the man was struck multiple times. He died of his injuries later in hospital.
Investigators are now looking into the incident.
The autopsy is scheduled for Saturday in Toronto.
The province's watchdog — the SIU, invokes its mandate for incidents involving police when there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.
