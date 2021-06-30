Temiskaming Shores ready for first Pride parade

The city of Temiskaming Shores, Ont., is playing host to its first Pride parade Wednesday, in what organizers are calling a "fantastic" show of support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Haileybury teacher and business owner Peter Landers, one of the people behind the parade, said the group has been "flying by the seat of their pants" as they put plans for the parade into motion, a feat that may have seemed nearly impossible just a few weeks ago.

They now expect a sizeable crowd on the city's boardwalk Wednesday night, including prominent politicians in the area.

"It just seemed like a nice thing to do after a winter that seemed to be dominated by honking horns and angry people roaming around," Landers said.

The idea, Landers said, was to provide something "happy and friendly" for the community.

"Especially after two years of lockdown and isolation, at a time when a lot of people had plenty of time for self-discovery and self exploration and maybe found out things about themselves that they had been wondering about for a long time," Landers said.

The idea for a parade gathered momentum, Landers said, on social media, when community members began to ask why Temiskaming Shores didn't have its own slate of events to commemorate Pride.

"We quickly ended up with about a half dozen people who wanted to get involved in planning something," Landers said. "Next thing you know, we had a Facebook page with 300 followers and we had local businesses reaching out, looking for ways to help us fundraise."

"We had to explain, 'well, we're not really an organization. We just are a few new friends who would like to do something right now. So it's going to be very laid back.'"

But enthusiasm for the project carried forward, quickly.

Revellers march down Toronto’s Yonge St. for the annual Pride parade on Jun. 26, 2022. Canada’s largest Pride celebration returned after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. (Evan Mitsui/CBC)

"The town of Temiskaming Shores was on board with us right away, had no problem with his using the waterfront and setting up at the soccer field at the beach park to for our sort of wrap up at the end by Monday," Landers said.

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing-Timiskaming, who plans on attending the event, said in an email to CBC it was important to show support for Pride events in his riding.

"With this being the first one that is being held in Temiskaming Shores, I feel it will be a special event, and I wanted to show my support for the LGBTQ community," Rota said.

"Pride events allows us to celebrate the advances in Human Rights that Canada has achieved over the years," he added. "More importantly, it reminds us that we have to continue to push so that all Canadians, in communities of all sizes, can take part in our society in a safe and civil manner."

Overall, by the end of the parade, Landers said they hope to make connections with others.

"I think it's going to be one of those situations where everybody is going to run into people they've maybe known for years," Landers said. "People who've been thinking over the last two years that they're really alone, that there's no one to talk to about this stuff, only to find out that, you know what? There's a community."

Other Pride events across northeastern Ontario

Temiskaming Shores isn't the first northern community to start a new Pride tradition.

In 2021, Serpent River First Nation, a community of approximately 400 people located halfway between Sault Ste. Marie and Sudbury, held its first Pride festival.

At the time, Janette McLeod was thrilled to see her community celebrating and supporting those who identify as two-spirit.

"When I came out 10, 15 years ago, if I had someone bring me in open-heartedly, and to tell me to be proud of myself, this is what I want to do today," she said.

"I just wanted to come out and show my community that love is love and we're proud of all of us."

"We're in a moment now where I think there is a resurgence of two-sprit people, of gay, lesbian, transgender, all those people in general are coming forward, coming out and living their truth," said Serpent River First Nation Ogimaa Brent Bissaillion.

"That's what I'm really excited about is the community has kind of rallied around that message," he added.

In West Nipissing, organizers with the West Nipissing Pride Festival say their month-long slate of events, including a weekend celebration June 25-26, was a success.

"Wow what an amazing night!/Quelle soirée mémorable!" the group posted on Facebook following a sold out drag event.

"Thanks to all community members that supported us!" the post said."We are very grateful!"