Temiskaming Shores seniors identified in murder-suicide incident
Provincial police have identified the two people found dead in a Temiskaming Shores residence on Oct. 11.
Provincial police have identified the two people found dead in a Temiskaming Shores residence on Oct. 11.
Officers had been called to check on the well-being of the couple. Once inside the residence, officers determined that a homicide/suicide had occurred.
The deceased have been identified as Judy Neddo, 75, and Basil Neddo, 77.
Police says the cause of death was stab wounds for both.