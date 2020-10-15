Skip to Main Content
Temiskaming Shores seniors identified in murder-suicide incident
Sudbury

Provincial police have identified the two people found dead in a Temiskaming Shores residence on Oct. 11.
Police are asking that any person with information regarding the deaths of Judy and Basil Neddo to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or their nearest police authority. (Samantha Samson/CBC)

Officers had been called to check on the well-being of the couple. Once inside the residence, officers determined that a homicide/suicide had occurred.

The deceased have been identified as Judy Neddo, 75, and Basil Neddo, 77.

Police says the cause of death was stab wounds for both.

