Northern Ontario city councillor says she's being 'singled out and stigmatized' over her vaccine stance

A Temiskaming Shores city councillor says she is being picked on because she won't say if she's vaccinated against COVID-19.

Patricia Hewitt was the only councillor not in person around the table Tuesday night under the northern Ontario city's new vaccination policy.

"I am being forced to sit in a Zoom meeting primarily because I have not disclosed my vaccination status," she told council.

"And I do feel like I'm being singled out and stigmatized."

City council voted Tuesday to remove Hewitt from the committees and community boards she sits on, including the transit and library committees.

She said she was "dumfounded" and claimed this was punishment for her stance on vaccinations.

"I think anyone that has nominated or elected me to speak on their behalf knows that whatever I put out there I definitely have our interest at heart," Hewitt said.

Temiskaming Shores City councillor Patricia Hewitt says she is being punished because she has decided not to disclose her vaccination status. (City of Temiskaming Shores )

"I understand you have the right to make that call. I just hope it's in the best interest of our public to do so."

But Temiskaming Shores Mayor Carman Kidd says his decision to remove her from committees is because of her attendance record over the last few years.

"That's the real reason you're not being appointed to any of these committees as of tonight. It has nothing to do with your vaccination status," said Kidd.

Temiskaming Shores council did vote unanimously last night to allow Hewitt to continue attending meetings, including closed sessions, over Zoom.

"I think this makes sense in the times that we're in. In fairness to Councillor Hewitt, she was duly elected by the people of the city and she the right to represent the people of the city," said city councillor Doug Jelly.

City councillor Danny Whalen agreed, but said he does have concerns about keeping council's in-camera discussions private after speaking with a citizen who knew details of a recent closed-door meeting.

"I think we have a problem keeping closed session closed," he said.