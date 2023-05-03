Families in need in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., can now get fresh food for a community fridge

Visitors to the public library in Temiskaming Shores, Ont., will now be greeted by a fridge as they enter the building.

The city's Community Food Action Network says the initiative complements the work of food banks in the region and gives people an option for easily accessible fresh foods.

"It helps to give access to fresh fruits, vegetables and perishable items such as dairy products on a more frequent basis," said Lynn Julien, a member of the Community Food Action Network and the city's age-friendly co-ordinator.

Julien said the fridge is part of a six-month pilot project in partnership with the community's library board.

In addition to providing access to fresh items for families in need, she said the fridge also helps address food waste.

Food that's no longer needed or nearing the end of its shelf life is able to be donated to the community fridge instead of just going to waste," Julien said.

The action network is working with grocery stores in the region to get donated food.

Julien said before the COVID-19 pandemic, about one in 10 families in the city said they struggled to put food on the table.

She said they don't have updated statistics yet, but hopes the pilot project gives them a better idea of how many people now struggle to afford enough food.

The public can access the fridge six days a week, when the library is open.