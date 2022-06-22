Citizens speak out in Temiskaming Shores after staff recommend mayor's son get animal control contract

Debate around awarding of a new animal control contract to the mayor's son dominated the Temiskaming Shores city council meeting Tuesday night.

The council chambers in the small northern Ontario city were crowded with citizens concerned that municipal staff are recommending that a company called Kidd Crest Farms be awarded the animal control contract for South Temiskaming worth $78,740 per year.

Mayor Carman Kidd declared a conflict of interest as soon as his son Michael was bidding on the contract and has not participated in any discussions, including Tuesday night at council.

But citizens stepping up to the microphone were still concerned about "corruption" and a lack of "transparency."

"It really looks bad on council and on the town," Stephen Simpson of Temagami told council.

Many others were also worried that the new animal control contract will allow for the euthanizing of unwanted animals, what's often called a "kill shelter."

"Killing is easy. No kill's the hard work," said Roxanne St-Germain from Animals First, the group which has had the contract for the last three years and bid on it again.

The meeting got quite testy at times, with city manager Christopher Oslund accusing citizens of relying too much on social media rumours and making "off base" comments, which he later apologized for.

In the end, Temiskaming Shores city council decided not to award the animal control contract Tuesday and put off the vote until the next meeting on July 12.