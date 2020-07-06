Temiskaming OPP officer stands trial on harassment charges

A provincial police officer alleged to have harassed an Englehart woman while on duty was on trial this week.

Constable Michael Potter has served with the OPP's Temiskaming detachment for the past 20 years.

The last three years he has been suspended with pay, after being charged with criminal harassment and breach of trust.

The trial this week was expected to be held in-person at the Haileybury courthouse, but was instead held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Erik White/CBC )

This week, a court heard from a woman who claims Potter harassed her during the summer and fall of 2018.

There was also evidence presented from the GPS tracking software in Potter's police cruiser showing her visited her neighbourhood.

The defence says it plans to call Constable Potter as a witness when the trial resumes later this spring.