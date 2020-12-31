Temiskaming Hospital restricts visitors as region's COVID-19 case count rises
Temiskaming Hospital says it's now closed to all care partners and visitors to reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission.
Temiskaming Hospital says it's now closed to all care partners and visitors to reduce the risk
of COVID-19 transmission.
The only exception to this will be made for a support person whose presence is considered essential to the safety
and well-being of a patient while they are in the hospital.
"They provide essential support for a patient (i.e. pediatric, vulnerable – cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, language/communication barriers) and are required to accompany a patient where assistance is required and would be at-risk if alone," a hospital news release stated.
They note that the hospital's virtual visiting program remains available and is encouraged.
Mobile users: View the document
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
(PDF KB)
(Text KB)CBC is not responsible for 3rd party content
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.