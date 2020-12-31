Temiskaming Hospital restricts visitors as region's COVID-19 case count rises

Temiskaming Hospital says it's now closed to all care partners and visitors to reduce the risk

of COVID-19 transmission.

The only exception to this will be made for a support person whose presence is considered essential to the safety

and well-being of a patient while they are in the hospital.

"They provide essential support for a patient (i.e. pediatric, vulnerable – cognitive impairment, significant developmental and/or intellectual disability, language/communication barriers) and are required to accompany a patient where assistance is required and would be at-risk if alone," a hospital news release stated.

They note that the hospital's virtual visiting program remains available and is encouraged.

