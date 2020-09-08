Timiskaming Health Unit conducting wastewater tests to check COVID-19 levels
COVID-19 gene fragments can be found in stool; health unit can determine level of virus in community
Tests are being done on sewage in Kirkland Lake and Haileybury.
It's part of the wastewater surveillance program underway by the Timiskaming Health Unit, to detect the presence of COVID-19 and any variants of concern. Other municipalities in Ontario are conducting similar programs.
"People who have COVID-19 will have COVID-19 gene fragments in their stool, even before they develop symptoms and even if they're asymptomatic," said Celine Butler, an epidemiologist with the Timiskaming Health Unit.
"We can test for those gene fragments to get an idea of how much COVID-19 there is in the community."
Results come in 2-3 days before the positive cases of the virus are confirmed.
Butler says the results from the wastewater testing provide public health officials with an early warning of an increase or decrease in local COVID-19 cases.
"If we saw an increase in case levels, we'd always use other data along with it," she said. "But we could make the community aware and encourage everybody to get tested, if they have symptoms or take other health measures."
COVID-19 case levels are low in the Timiskaming district, but Butler says they're not out of the woods just yet.
"It would show us an early warning if something were happening. There's also a lot of concern about the delta variant, which is increasing."
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?