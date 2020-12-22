Temagami man says he'll go without water this winter over dispute with town
Town says it would be unfair to pass water line repair costs onto other ratepayers
A Temagami man says he's prepared to go without running water this winter to avoid a $12,000 repair bill — part of which he thinks the town should pay.
That's how much it would cost to replace his water line which runs through two municipal lots before getting to his house.
James Black says he had an agreement with the town to cover two-thirds of the cost, but council changed its mind.
So for the past few months, he has kept water running through a garden hose and into the bush to keep the line, which has a broken heat trace, from freezing up this winter.
"I've made up my mind, I'm going to stick to my guns on this," says Black, who bought the house four years ago.
"I'm prepared that I might have to live out of buckets or go to family members for showers and that."
Craig Davidson, Temagami's treasurer-administrator, says the cost-sharing deal wouldn't have worked for the town, because repairing the line wouldn't have allowed it to sell the two vacant lots it runs through.
He says town is following its policy that home owners have to fix water lines from the street to their property, even though it creates a tough situation like this one.
"But it's equally as hard to tell everybody else that pays water that your bills are going up 2-3 per cent to fix somebody else's water line," says Davidson.
"The policies are there to treat everyone equally."
Davidson says the town has offered to "stretch the policy" to help Black, including not charging interest on the repair bill.
Black says he instead has taken his case to the Ontario Ombudsman.
