A trailblazer from Temagami is among 135 people appointed to the Order of Canada in an announcement made on Dec. 29, 2021.

Victoria Grant has been named an Officer of the Order, and her citation from the Governor General's office explains it is in recognition of her work to "bridge the gap between Indigenous and non-Indigenous culture, business and communities through her facilitation and mediation."

Grant describes herself as Teme-Augama Anishnabai, loon clan and a member of the Temagami First Nation.

Her career has covered 30 years in administration, health care, entrepreneurship and managerial services, with an overarching commitment to advancing and improving Indigenous issues and relations.

She reflected on the news of the award and the inspiration for the path she has taken.

"I always think I did this work since the day I was born, growing up in Temagami, on Bear Island," she said. "And being in a tourist area, you're always living between two worlds all the time."

She was the first band administrator in her community and later became involved in philanthropy.

Grant started out with the Ontario Trillium Board in the 1990's which led her to start the Temagami Community foundation in 2000.

Bridging the gap

She became involved with discussion surrounding Indigenous health policy work in Toronto, and opened her own mediation practice.

"I realized that part of what I was seeing was that people didn't really have any kind of understanding or knowledge of Indigenous people," she said.

"So I created a workshop where I would really talk about the history, the past, our true shared history. Let's all talk about how we got to where we are today."

Most recently, she has been involved in the Indigenous Peoples Resilience Fund created in March 2020 when four foundations came together led by the Counselling Foundation of Canada.

Our communities are resilient; our communities have brilliance and ingenuity. - Victoria Grant

It quickly raised $1.5 million for emergency funding for Indigenous communities during the pandemic.

Grant said they offer support to communities enduring hardship caused by COVID-19.

To date, the Indigenous advisory board has put more than $6 million into communities across the country.

"I think what Canada really has to understand, and people have to understand, is that our communities are resilient; our communities have brilliance and ingenuity. But through the relationship of the Indian Act and the imposition of the Indian Act, it hasn't allowed that to flourish" she said.

Grant said the Indigenous Peoples Resilience Fund has just received its charitable status and is transitioning to a stand-alone, permanent organization.

She said the Order of Canada recognizes those she has worked with most recently and throughout her career.

"It's a little overwhelming," she said. "The people I've worked with, and walked alongside with, at Community Foundations of Canada, they have provided this opportunity."