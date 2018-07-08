Skip to Main Content
Roughly 20 homes evacuated near Temagami, Ont., due to forest fire

Roughly 20 homes evacuated near Temagami, Ont., due to forest fire

Residents of about 20 homes near Temagami, Ont., are being forced to flee due to a nearby forest fire, provincial police say.

Other residents near 'dangerously close' fire are under voluntary evacuation notice

The Canadian Press ·
Residents of the Town of Temagami, about 90 km northwest of North Bay, Ont., are on a voluntary evacuation notice. About 20 homes near the community are being evacuated. (Google Maps)

Residents of about 20 homes near Temagami, Ont., are being forced to flee due to a nearby forest fire, provincial police say.

The OPP says members of its Temiskaming detachment assisted the province's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry in implementing the mandatory evacuation order.

It affects residents living between Finlayson Point Provincial Park Road and Jessie Lake.

Police say there is a "dangerously close, active forest fire" in the area, and those affected have been asked to travel north on Highway 11, away from the flames.

Other residents in the area have been placed on alert, meaning they could be asked to leave if conditions worsen.

Residents of the Town of Temagami, about 90 km northwest of North Bay, are on a voluntary evacuation notice.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Related Stories

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us