Forest fire puts Temagami under state of emergency, more evacuations possible

People in the Temagami, Ont., area are on "evacuation alert" and being told to be ready to leave at a moment's notice.

A forest fire in the area has already seen the forced evacuation of 20 homes in Temagami Shores, as well as the evacuation of Finlayson Point and Marten River provincial parks.

That's according to Dan O'Mara, acting mayor for Temagami. He said the town has declared a state of emergency and has opened the arena in Temagami North for anyone who needs a place to stay.

He told CBC News on Monday morning that people don't know what to expect.

"I think one of the issues last night was there was a fair amount of kind of a white smokey haze in the community," he said.

"And some of the seniors, we were concerned about. And we had people out just checking in and making sure that everybody was fine."

OPP and nearby local fire departments have been working with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to beat back the fire.

"The situation with the fire itself looked good last night," said O'Mara. "The concern this morning is the wind and to try and maintain that. I guess there is a concern that depending on which was the wind's blowing [it] could add other issues this morning."

O'Mara said the Emergency Management Committee will meet at 9 a.m. for an update.