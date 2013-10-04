St. George Medical was a company that linked people in their homes in Sudbury, Sault Ste. Marie and Timmins by video conference to a doctor outside the region.

The home visit service announced that it would no longer be available Oct. 1.

Oakville-based Dr. Victor Youssef made the announcement on Facebook and stated the closure was due to new guidelines by the Ministry of Health that meant home visits are no longer supported through Telemedicine.

NDP Health Critic and Nickel Belt MPP France Gélinas says those home visits provided an option to many who had no access to primary health care.

"We still have close to 23 thousand people in Sudbury-Nickel Belt who don't have a primary care provider. They don't have a family physician. They don't have a nurse practitioner. For them the service was very useful."

A release from the the Minister of Health's office, states it recently went through a process of establishing a working group to improve the quality of patient care by reducing medically unnecessary or outdated medical services.

"The group recommended that premiums to support house calls be paid only in circumstances where patients must be seen at home including frail, elderly, housebound and palliative patients. This means that effective October 1, doctors will still be able to bill for procedures they perform while on a house call, but they'll receive the same amount as if the procedure was performed in a clinic. Removing premium payments for house calls that are delivered for convenience rather than necessity helps to ensure that frail, elderly or housebound patients requiring a health care service at home receive the care they need more quickly."

Gélinas says many people benefited from the service.

"Did it serve a need? Absolutely it served a need. Now the business model that they put together, they don't find it business-wise, money-wise that it makes sense for them anymore."

St. George Medical had been providing tele-home service for about a year-and-a-half in Sudbury, Sault Ste Marie and Timmins.

