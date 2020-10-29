The Ontario government is putting another $680 million to give people stronger internet and cellular signals.

The money will be doled out over the next six years to "shovel-ready" projects in under-serviced areas across the province.

Infrastructure minister Laurie Scott says she is looking for bids that are a partnership between communities and telecom companies, big and small.

"Everybody needs this service now — but [we're] working with the telecommunications service providers to make the business case go forward," she said.

"But also too, in some way, pressure them to say, 'We've got to do better, we're going to be a willing partner and we've got to connect as many people as possible.'"

Listen to the interview with Minister Scott on CBC's Morning North:

Morning North 9:20 Ontario announces $680 million in funding to improve and expand broadband and cellular service We've been talking about the gaps in internet service in northern Ontario. Coincidentally, the province just announced extra funding to improve and expand broadband and cellular service. We spoke about the announcement with the Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott. 9:20

Many in northern Ontario feel its time for a big government investment to get the entire region connected, perhaps through declaring internet a "public service."

Currently, about 30 per cent of the north does not have strong internet service and very have access to national standards for download speeds.

More from CBC Sudbury's 'Disconnect' series