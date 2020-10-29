Skip to Main Content
Ontario says it's pushing telecom providers to connect as many northerners as possible
Wednesday's provincial funding announcement commits to improving internet access across Ontario, particularly in rural and northern communities. Minister of Infrastructure Laurie Scott says the funding will be used on shovel-ready projects to connect under-served communities, create jobs, and improve people's lives.

CRTC data reveals more than 1.4 million Ontarians do not have broadband or cellular access. Up to 12 per cent of households in Ontario, mostly in rural, remote or northern areas (like Kashechewan, pictured here) are underserved or unserved. (Erik White/CBC )

The Ontario government is putting another $680 million to give people stronger internet and cellular signals.

The money will be doled out over the next six years to "shovel-ready" projects in under-serviced areas across the province. 

Infrastructure minister Laurie Scott says she is looking for bids that are a partnership between communities and telecom companies, big and small.

"Everybody needs this service now — but [we're] working with the telecommunications service providers to make the business case go forward," she said.

"But also too, in some way, pressure them to say, 'We've got to do better, we're going to be a willing partner and we've got to connect as many people as possible.'"

Many in northern Ontario feel its time for a big government investment to get the entire region connected, perhaps through declaring internet a "public service."

Currently, about 30 per cent of the north does not have strong internet service and very have access to national standards for download speeds. 

