Teenager stabbed to death in Sudbury's Garson area Wednesday morning

A 17-year-old was killed after a stabbing in Sudbury’s Garson area Wednesday morning and another is in hospital with serious injuries, but in stable condition.

Police say the two teens who were stabbed Wednesday morning were part of an altercation and were known to those responsible. (Jan lakes/CBC)

Two Sudbury teenagers were stabbed early Wednesday morning in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury, police said.

Police said  one teenager, a 17-year-old, died of his injuries in the hospital. Another teenager was also brought to the hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Sudbury Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Falconbridge Road and Racicot Drive at around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning. 

Police said the two teenagers were involved in an altercation, and the people who stabbed them fled the scene on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

Police said they believe it is an isolated incident, and the people involved were all known to each other.

Detectives with the major crimes and criminal investigation divisions are investigating the homicide.

