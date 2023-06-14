Teenager stabbed to death in Sudbury's Garson area Wednesday morning

Two Sudbury teenagers were stabbed early Wednesday morning in the Garson area of Greater Sudbury, police said.

Police said one teenager, a 17-year-old, died of his injuries in the hospital. Another teenager was also brought to the hospital with serious injuries, but is in stable condition.

Sudbury Police said they were dispatched to the intersection of Falconbridge Road and Racicot Drive at around 2:50 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Police said the two teenagers were involved in an altercation, and the people who stabbed them fled the scene on foot before officers arrived at the scene.

Police said they believe it is an isolated incident, and the people involved were all known to each other.

Detectives with the major crimes and criminal investigation divisions are investigating the homicide.