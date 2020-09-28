OPP lay charges following suspected overdose death in Hearst
A 24 year-old man faces trafficking charges after search executed on Hearst residence
Ontario Provincial Police say they've laid two charges as a result of investigating a suspected overdose death in a home in Hearst on September 26.
The members of the James Bay Detachments and Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a residence on Highway 11 west of Hearst where a 16-year-old girl was found unresponsive and later died in hospital.
She has been identified as Fanny Vaillancourt of Hearst.
Police later executed a warrant at a separate residence on Houle Street in the Town of Hearst.
Police seized suspected methamphetamine (speed) and methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA/Ecstasy) with a combined estimated street value of $4,300.
A 24-year-old man, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) CDSA.
The James Bay Detachments Crime Unit is continuing this investigation under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.
with files from Kate Rutherford
