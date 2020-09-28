Ontario Provincial Police say they've laid two charges as a result of investigating a suspected overdose death in a home in Hearst on September 26.

The members of the James Bay Detachments and Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services (EMS) were called to a residence on Highway 11 west of Hearst where a 16-year-old girl was found unresponsive and later died in hospital.

She has been identified as Fanny Vaillancourt of Hearst.

Police later executed a warrant at a separate residence on Houle Street in the Town of Hearst.

Police seized suspected methamphetamine (speed) and methylenedioxymethylamphetamine (MDMA/Ecstasy) with a combined estimated street value of $4,300.

A 24-year-old man, has been charged with Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA and Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Other Drugs contrary to section 5(2) CDSA.

The James Bay Detachments Crime Unit is continuing this investigation under the direction of the OPP's Criminal Investigation Branch.