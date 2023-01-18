St. Charles teen killed in head-on collision on secondary northern Ontario highway

A teenager was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Krayvn Collins-Bouchard, 16, of St. Charles was killed when two vehicles crashed head-on near the village of Hagar where 535 meets Highway 17.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

Collins-Bouchard was in the front passenger seat. Police said the driver from the same had to be transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed after the crash, but was later reopened.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.