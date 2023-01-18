Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Sudbury

St. Charles teen killed in head-on collision on secondary northern Ontario highway

A teenager was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police said.

Police say the driver of one of the vehicles was not injured

CBC News ·
Ontario Provincial Police say a teen was killed when to vehicles crashed head-on near Markstay-Warren. The driver in the same vehicle was brought to a local hospital with severe injuries. (Dave Chidley/CBC)

A teenager was killed in a head-on collision on Highway 535 on Wednesday morning, police said.

The Ontario Provincial Police said Krayvn Collins-Bouchard, 16, of St. Charles was killed when two vehicles crashed head-on near the village of Hagar where 535 meets Highway 17. 

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured. 

Collins-Bouchard was in the front passenger seat. Police said the driver from the same had to be transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The highway was closed after the crash, but was later reopened.

Police say they are continuing to investigate.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Corrections and clarifications|Submit a news tip|

now