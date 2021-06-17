Teen killed on Highway 6 near Espanola identified as Sky Sagassige by OPP
Sky Sagassige, 18, from Sables-Spanish River Township was struck by a vehicle on June 12 around 1:00 a.m.
Body of Sagassige found near highway early Saturday morning, police say
Manitoulin OPP have identified a body found on Highway 6 in Espanola.
They said Sky Sagassige, 18, from Sables-Spanish River Township was struck by a vehicle on June 12 around 1:00 a.m.
Manitoulin OPP said officers responded earlier to reports of a person walking on the roadway on Highway 16 north of the bridge in Espanola.
Sagassige was found a short while later, police said.
They continue to investigate.