Manitoulin OPP have identified a body found on Highway 6 in Espanola.

They said Sky Sagassige, 18, from Sables-Spanish River Township was struck by a vehicle on June 12 around 1:00 a.m.

Manitoulin OPP said officers responded earlier to reports of a person walking on the roadway on Highway 16 north of the bridge in Espanola.

Sagassige was found a short while later, police said.

They continue to investigate.