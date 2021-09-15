Teen charged with assault at Manitoulin Secondary School

A 16-year-old is facing several charges, including assault with a weapon, after an altercation at Manitoulin Secondary School.

Police said several students suffered non-life threatening injuries from the incident, which happened after school on Tuesday.

Police charged the 16-year-old, from M' Chigeeng First Nation, with assault causing bodily harm, assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The Rainbow District School Board said school administration acted quickly to de-escalate the conflict, and added a crisis response team would be at the high school Wednesday, along with the board's mental health team and representatives from local First Nations.

"We are working with all of our partners on Manitoulin Island to support our students and staff and ensure their overall well-being," said the school board's education director, Bruce Bourget, in a press release. "When an incident occurs, it affects everyone and we come together as a school community to support each other."

Police said the accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in October, in Gore Bay.

They added there is no ongoing risk to the public related to the case, and anyone with information or video related to the incident contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.