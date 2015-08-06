If you're working from home, no doubt you've likely run into a few problems with setting up and using technology, and if a printer is part of your home office, you may have encountered problems getting that machine working.

"I think part of it is that there are quite a number of printer manufacturers, quite a few models, so things aren't necessarily all that standardized," Aaron Langille, who teaches computer science at Laurentian University said.

"To be honest, they're one of the most mechanical components on your computer. They have the most moving parts and they tend to be the most prone to fail because of that."

Langille admits he's had his own frustrations with printers, including recently spending a significant amount of time troubleshooting a printer not working well and "failed miserably."

Langille says these problems aren't new. He says he also recalls in the late 90s when he was working as a computer technician and the frustration that went along with printers not being compatible with computers.

"We had to go through various steps just to get them to work," he said.

So why are some printers so frustrating to install on a computer? Part of the problem is most equipment attached to your computer has drivers that do the work behind the scenes, Langille explained.

"It's just something that has to do with the complexity of the printer that some printers still need that extra boost of software to make them work properly with your system," he said.

Another challenging aspect of printers, Langille says, is that they are one of the few attachments to a computer that has a consumable component: ink.

Aaron Langille is a professor of computer science and game design at Laurentian University in Sudbury. (Aaron Langille/Supplied)

"A lot of people have found over the past 10 years or so … that a new printer can cost $100 and buying ink … it can be $120 or $150," he said.

"It's a really weird component for our tech lives where we have this unusual balance between the consumable part and the cost of the actual device."

Despite the frustrations and industry talk about shifting away from printers, Langille says he feels we won't be getting rid of them anytime soon.

"There still seems to be that need to have paper from time to time," he said.

"I don't know if we'll end up paperless in the next few years, but I think it's going to take a little longer than that so these printer issues might be kicking around a bit longer."