The union representing high school teachers in the North Bay area says almost half of all high school teachers there will lose their jobs because of provincial funding cuts.

The Ontario Secondary Teachers' Federation says 114.7 full time equivalent positions, representing 121 actual teaching positions, will be cut in the Near North District School Board. That board operates eight secondary schools in the North Bay area. The board currently has a total of 248 full time teaching positions.

A number of changes are being made to Ontario's education system. The province is increasing average class sizes in intermediate and high school grades, introducing mandatory e-learning courses and cutting positions through attrition.

Glen Hodgson, president of District 4 with OSSTF, says he was "completely shocked" when he heard the numbers for the North Bay area.

"We were aware with all the changes that the Conservatives and the Ford government have proposed on top of Mr. Fedeli's budget that there were likely going to be some cuts," he said.

"But we had no idea the cuts would be this deep. I was completely floored when I got that number."

Hodgson says the cuts are based on seniority, meaning younger staff will be most affected.

"At present, we have very young staff in both Parry Sound and Almaguin," he said.

"In both those areas, their staff were cut by three quarters and a little more than that in Almaguin. So essentially, all the teaching staff was declared redundant."

System in 'chaos'

He says the timing of the cuts will greatly affect planning for the fall as decisions are being made now as to what classes are being offered in September.

"The fact that these cuts have happened when they did means the whole system is in chaos," he said.

"Even if the government and Mr. Fedeli decides to come forward with some sort of funding or change to this … it's still going to be very difficult for us to backtrack and try and put everything back together again."

In other areas of the province, the full impact of increased high school class sizes has yet to be realized. The Sudbury Catholic School Board says it is early in the process, but so far, it has notified 23 teachers of redundancies.

The Rainbow District School Board in Sudbury says it's still working through the process.