Teachers' unions in northern Ontario are wondering what the recent battle between CUPE and the province means for their ongoing negotiations.

A month after 55,000 school support staff walked off the job to protest the Ford government's use of the notwithstanding clause to impose a new four-year contract on their union, they have approved a new collective agreement by 73 per cent.

The major teachers' unions in Ontario are already at the bargaining table, with collective agreements signed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic all expiring.

"Things got hurried. My crystal ball says we wouldn't have had an agreement as fast as we did with the government had we not run into a pandemic," said Liana Holm, union president for 700 English public elementary teachers in the Sudbury and Manitoulin districts.

"Basically everybody just kind of agreed to keep everything status quo. So, there's a little bit of apprehension when it comes to negotiating with the government that we currently have."

Holm said she's heard that the provincial talks with her union have been moving "very slowly" but that there is only one outstanding issue the two sides don't see eye-to-eye on.

Rick Belisle, union president of English Catholic high school teachers in North Bay and Nipissing, said his members are very "cautious" after seeing the stance the provincial government took on the CUPE negotiations.

"That was very disturbing to see that's where they wanted to jump to. Looks like they got their hand slapped a bit by the public. And hopefully they don't go that route again," he said.

Belisle said working conditions and class sizes are the biggest issues on the table for his members.

In 2020, the Ontario government pushed for an average class size of 28 in secondary schools, and Belisle said it was negotiated down to a ratio of 23-1.

"Even having that average increasing has put a lot of pressure on schools to be properly staffed, especially in northern Ontario," he said.