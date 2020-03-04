School is out for thousands of students in northeastern Ontario Thursday for the latest rotating teacher strikes.

This comes after the provincial government agreed earlier this week to compromise on class sizes and mandatory e-learning.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association also announced it would be willing to accept the 1 per cent pay hike the province has been offering.

"I don't want to say I'm hopeful, because the last time I felt a little hopeful, everything kind of broke down," says Chantal Rancourt, the local president for English Catholic teachers in the Sudbury area, who will be out on the picket line Thursday.

"If we ever have a tentative agreement, then I'll get my hopes up."

All English Catholic schools in Ontario will be closed for the day, as will all French language schools across the province.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers' Federation is also staging a one-day walkout in select school boards, including the Near North board serving North Bay, West Nipissing and surrounding areas.

Children walk the picketline with striking English Catholic teachers in Sudbury. (Erik White/CBC )

"I don't think it will feel any different," Rancourt says of the strike coming days after the two sides found middle ground.

"I think we all know that the importance is in the details. The minister can say whatever he wants at a podium, but until we know what's actually happening at a bargaining table, I think we will be as we were."

Louis Clausi, the union president for teachers with the Northeastern Catholic District School Board, also says he isn't putting any stock in what's being said provincially until it's said around a bargaining table.

"I wouldn't say that yet. There's just a press conference of one person making a press conference," he says.

"And that's why usually you keep bargaining confidential. This announcement during the bargaining process I think causes a lot of confusion."