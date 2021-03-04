It was already a stressful year for teachers, but the recent increase in COVID-19 cases in Sudbury schools has bumped that stress up to a whole new level.

Since January, numerous school communities have been affected by positive cases of the virus.

There are 14 schools that are currently affected, according to a Ministry of Education website. The schools are either closed, had outbreaks declared or seen classroom cohorts dismissed.

"Now that we have actual cases of staff and students who are [COVID-19] positive in our schools, it's created a whole new set of anxiety for people," says Liana Holm, the local Elementary Teachers' Federation of Ontario president at the Rainbow Board.

Because there weren't school cases during the first four months of the school year, Holm feels it created a false sense of security.

"They're wondering 'Is it going to come here?' And I think they're realizing just how easy it is for the virus to spread and for people to contract the virus," she said.

Chantal Rancourt is the Sudbury elementary president for the Ontario English Catholic Teachers' Association. (Erik White/CBC )

"We have that fear when we see the cases beginning in schools because of the contact tracing taking time; the spread grows even more and more, which adds to that anxiety," says Chantal Rancourt, president of the Sudbury elementary unit for the Ontario English Catholic Teachers Association.

She adds that usually by the time one case is confirmed the virus has already spread within the classroom.

Rancourt says the fear and anxiety teachers' are feeling also spills over into their own households.

"Everyone is going home to loved ones who can very potentially be vulnerable people," Rancourt said.

Switching learning format 'on a dime'

When a school is dismissed due to COVID-19 cases, it means the teachers must switch to online learning.

"You do some prep the night before and the next thing you know you're asked to switch literally on a dime and go to remote learning, whether it's a couple of cohorts in the school or the entire school is closed as a result," says Eric Laberge, president for Rainbow District of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation.

Eric Laberge is president of the Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation District 3 (Rainbow). (Submitted by Eric Laberge)

"They've definitely found ways to be able to pivot on such short notice out of a need, because of those recent cases," he said.

Laberge says much of what teachers are doing this year is being recorded in a figurative playbook.

"Everything that we've been doing this year to some degree has been a first, and it kind of sets the stage for — if there are going to be pandemics in the future — having a quick response," he said.

"So staff, students and the boards can be a little bit more nimble to respond to any situations that may come in the future."

Taking a toll

Laberge says the explosion of local COVID-19 cases in schools is causing additional stressors that "are just piling on to what's already been a challenging year."

The union representatives all give teachers credit for their resiliency to deal with so much stress and anxiety within one school year.

"The amount of flexibility and adaptation they've shown is just unbelievable, but it does take a toll; People are exhausted" Rancourt said.

Sick days and sick leave are on the rise with members of teachers' unions.

Holm says part of the sick days usage is due to the screening tool teachers must use daily to assess if they are well enough to go to work.

"As soon as you develop a symptom you essentially fail the screening tool and that does not allow you to go to work," she said.

Information helps

Communication with teachers has been key for the union representative over the past few months.

"In [COVID-19] talks with the board, I share all of that information with my members," Holm said.

"That seems to reduce the amount of anxiety that's in the system, because [the teachers] have the information, they know where to look if they have questions — they go to public health."

Rancourt says there are times when she feels helpless trying to help teachers within her union, because the Ministry of Education governs what the working conditions are.

"We just make sure teachers are educated ... and ensure that they know that they have to take care of themselves first and foremost in order to be able to also take care of their students," she said.

"You can not understand what the realities are of teaching until you are in that position."