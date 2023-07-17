Discipline committe finds Sudbury teacher did engage in professional misconduct

The discipline committee of the Ontario College of Teachers has determined a Sudbury, Ont. teacher did engage in professional misconduct.

A virtual disciplinary hearing was held for Maria Bonita Chantal Bazinet on Monday.

Bazinet pleaded no contest to the allegations. No contest means she does not admit the allegations, but agrees the discipline committee can accept the stated facts are correct and constitute professional misconduct.

A notice of hearing outlined what Bazinet was accused of.

It states she verbally, emotionally or psychologically abused a student. It also states Bazinet committed acts that "have regard to all the circumstances, would reasonably be regarded as disgraceful, dishonourable or unprofessional."

The hearing heard in 2021, Bazinet, a teacher with the Sudbury Catholic District School Board, had a student with special needs in her classroom.

On April 19, 2021, Bazinet went to the student's home at the request of his parents and "told him that the next time he did not follow the rules at school or at home, he would be disciplined by participating in a 'boot camp' at her home."

A few days later, Bazinet "received payment" from the student's parents to discipline him at the boot camp. Bazinet drove to the student's home and took him to her home, without permission of the board.

The board said Bazient made the student "repeatedly scoop water out of her pool and dump it in a flowerbed and repeatedly carry a cinder block from one end of her yard to the other."

Bazinet also filmed the student doing this and shared it with another staff member.

Later in April 2021, Bazinet reprimanded the student via video conference at the request of his parents.

With Bazinet pleading no contest, the board was able to accept the facts and move to discipline.

A joint submission on penalty was presented, suggesting Bazinet be reprimanded within 90 days, that she be suspended for five months and to complete course work on classroom management and discipline. All sides agreed to the joint submission.