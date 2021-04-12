A supply teacher in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, involving a student under the age of 16.

Sault Ste. Marie Police say the alleged incident happened February 12 at Notre Dame du Sault, with the Nouvelon Catholic School Board.

Police say a student under the age of 16 was allegedly assaulted.

A 73-year old man was charged last week with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court May 10.

The man was working as a supply teacher at the time of the alleged incident.