Supply teacher charged with sexual assault in Sault Ste. Marie
A 73-year old man faces charges of sexual assault and sexual interference after an alleged incident in February at a school in Sault Ste. Marie
Police say the student involved in alleged incident is under the age of 16
A supply teacher in Sault Ste. Marie has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference, involving a student under the age of 16.
Sault Ste. Marie Police say the alleged incident happened February 12 at Notre Dame du Sault, with the Nouvelon Catholic School Board.
Police say a student under the age of 16 was allegedly assaulted.
A 73-year old man was charged last week with sexual assault and sexual interference. He is scheduled to appear in court May 10.
The man was working as a supply teacher at the time of the alleged incident.