TD Securities invests $10 million in northern Ontario conservation project

TD Securities has invested $10 million to support the largest private conservation project in Canadian history.

In August, the Nature Conservancy of Canada (NCC) purchased a 1,500-square-kilometre parcel of boreal forest near Hearst, Ont. The area is twice the size of Toronto.

Craig Losos, NCC's executive director of nature and climate projects, said TD's investment helped make the purchase possible. The land previously belonged to paper industry giant Domtar.

"Conservation needs to happen more quickly than it has been, and we know that it's going to take more than government funding and traditional funding sources to get there," Losos said.

"So by attracting private investments, of the kind that TD has made in this carbon project, we're accelerating conservation in order to help Canada hit its conservation targets of 30 per cent by 2030."

The Boreal Wildlands project, located near Heart in northern Ontario, is home to multiple species. (Submitted by the Nature Conservancy of Canada)

Through its investment TD purchased carbon credits which help offset its own emissions. Each credit offsets the equivalent of one tonne of carbon emissions.

NCC said its new Boreal Wildlands carbon project in northern Ontario has enough boreal forest to store 190 million tonnes of carbon, which is equivalent to the lifetime emissions of 3 million cars.

As the new stewards of that land, Losos said has had ongoing discussions with First Nations communities in the region to better understand how they interact with the land.

"We are proud to have played a role in the Nature Conservancy of Canada's efforts to protect and conserve the Boreal Wildlands," said Amy West, TD Securities' global head of ESG Solutions in a press release.