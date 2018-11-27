Taxpayer Ombudsman makes her way to northeastern Ontario in taxpayer town halls

As the office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsman celebrates its 10th anniversary, a series of town halls are scheduled in northeastern Ontario to provide people with information regarding tax payer rights and CRA service issues.

Taxpayers' Ombudsman Sherra Profit will be in Sudbury and Timmins this week to meet with the public.

"[We] want to find out from people what their experience is," says Profit, who has been in the role since 2015.

"We've often found out that going in and meeting with people in various locations across the country gives us different types of issues than what we may actually be seeing when people are coming into our office with a complaint or calling our office."

She says the role of the ombudsman is to help people resolve their CRA complaints.

"We deal with any issue that arises from the CRA service," says Profit.

"We do also work more proactively to address larger issues that may affect more than one taxpayer."

More complaints in 2017-2018 than before

Profit says while her office receives a lot of complaints, complaints around income tax and benefit return delays is one of the main concerns.

"The CRA has service standards in how long people can expect to have their returns processed if they are filed electronically," says Profit.

"We do often get calls that the CRA is taking longer than that amount of time. This is important because it can affect a great many things such as refunds people are expecting to receive, getting this return process can affect adjustments for other returns."

Profit says in the 2017-2018 year, her office has received more complaints than they have received so far.

"We've been finding an increased number of complaints year over year," says Profit.

The complaint process

Profit says in order for someone to make a complaint, they can start by calling her office. People can also file a complaint online or on paper. Her office will require the permission of the complainant to communicate with the CRA and exchange information.

"We don't have direct access to the CRA databases or tax payer information, so we need the taxpayer's consent in order for the CRA to give us that information," explains Profit. Then her office will ask permission of the complainant to share the information they received from the complaint.

The ombudsman will assess the complaint to see if the complaint is within the mandate. Profit says people do need to file a complaint with the CRA's service complaint program prior to filing a complaint with the Taypayers' Ombudsman office.

The taxpayer's ombudsman handles complaints about the CRA's services.

Profit says another important aspect of her role includes informing people about the Tax Payer Bill of Rights.

"I am specifically mandated to deal with a number of the rights within that bill that are specifically related to the service and we try to make sure people are more aware of that. It's something that's really important for people to know their rights and it's really important that the CRA are using those rights as a foundation in their day to day activities," says Profit.

"It's important for people to be empowered and have a voice and know their rights and have mechanism in which they can address the issues that they are having."