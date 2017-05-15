The City of Greater Sudbury says a new report on municipal tax rates in Ontario doesn't tell the whole story.

Real estate website Zoocasa has released data on the muncipalities with the highest and lowest property tax rates in the province.

Sudbury's in the top five out of 35, beat out only by Windsor, Thunder Bay, Sault Ste. Marie and North Bay.

Toronto was ranked the city with the lowest tax rates, followed by Markham, Milton, Richmond Hill and Vaughan.

Greater Sudbury CAO Ed Archer says the data from Zoocasa doesn't consider the price of housing.

"Not only do those million dollar homes in Toronto probably look like $300,000 or $400,000 homes here in Sudbury, the services they get would also be different," he said.

He says the city does a lot of its own comparisons with other municipalities.

"We take property values into account and the market so that we are comparing like properties," he said.

"When you do that, you get a very different but reasonable comparison. Our analysis suggests that in fact Greater Sudbury is one of the lowest tax jurisdictions with a population of greater than 100,000 people."

Ed Archer is the chief administrative officer with the City of Greater Sudbury. (Submitted by The City of Greater Sudbury)

Archer says he appreciates information being released on property tax rates, but adds not putting in context can cause confusion.

"We regularly hear from people who believe that Sudbury is the highest tax jurisdiction in the country," he said.

"I've lived in several communities and each one I've lived in has people who say it's the highest tax jurisdiction in the country. It just isn't so."

Zoocasa says it got its information from real estate boards across the province. It adds the property tax rates were sourced from each municipality's website.