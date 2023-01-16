The union representing Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) employees says the federal government's return-to-office requirements are a key reason that contract negotiations have broken down.

Last month, the government announced public servants would be required to return to in-person work at least two to three days a week beginning Jan. 16.

That's after working remotely for nearly three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, concerns about long commute times and lack of child care availability are becoming a major issue as the union readies for a strike vote in the coming weeks.

Chris Foucault, local president of the Union of Taxation Employees for Sudbury and North Bay, said the pandemic changed the makeup of the 2,500- to 3,000-member workforce, including expectations on being in the office.

"Previously, you had to be located in Sudbury because you had to show up to the office to actually work," Foucault said.

"But with the pandemic, we saw everybody shift to working from home, and it allowed us, allowed the agency to hire basically anyone from anywhere in Ontario."

In Sudbury, the CRA operates what's commonly referred to as the Sudbury Taxation Centre. It handles and processes personal and business income tax returns.

Foucault said it's not reasonable to expect employees to spend hours each day commuting to Sudbury.

Child care is also a concern, as many employees gave up daycare spots when they started working from home.

"Having to return to the office, my members are saying like, 'What do I do now? I've given up my child-care spaces.'" Foucault said.

"As we all know, there's not a lot of them out there — it's a problem across the province."

The union will start conducting strike votes at the end of the month.

It's also asking for a pay increase.

Worker requests will be handled case to case, CRA says

In an email to CBC, spokesperson Christoper Doody said the CRA is committed to a new collective agreement that is both fair to employees and reasonable for Canadians.

"The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) values the important role its employees play from across the country in delivering services to Canadians and each of their specific circumstances will be assessed on a case-by-case basis," the email said.

"The CRA remains committed to meeting and pursuing meaningful negotiations with the PSAC-UTE (Union of Taxation Employees) with a view to conclude a new collective agreement that is both fair for employees and reasonable for Canadians."