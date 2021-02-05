Skip to Main Content
Sudbury·New

Taste 'global Indigenous' chocolate and pastries from this Sudbury chef

Raven Rising was started by pastry chef Tammy Maki in October.

Raven Rising was started by pastry chef Tammy Maki in October

Jonathan Pinto · CBC News ·
Tammy Maki is a Red Seal pastry chef and owner of Raven Rising. (Supplied by Tammy Maki)

It's February, which means one of the biggest chocolate consuming holidays of the year is just around the corner.

I'm talking about Valentine's Day.

So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached out to Tammy Maki. She's a Red Seal pastry chef and the owner of Raven Rising, an online-only shop based in Sudbury that launched in October.

Maki sells what she calls "global Indigenous" chocolates and pastry. I talked to Tammy recently and asked her to explain what that means.

Tap on the player to hear our conversation.

Up North5:13Northern Nosh: Raven Rising
February is a big month for chocolate consumption, so for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, Jonathan reached Tammy Maki, owner of Raven Rising. She's a pastry chef who sells what she calls "Global Indigenous Chocolates and Pastry." 5:13

For more on Raven Rising, click here.

"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch! 

Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.

About the Author

Jonathan Pinto

Host

Jonathan Pinto is the host of Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for Northern Ontario and is based in Sudbury. He was formerly a reporter/editor and an associate producer at CBC Windsor. Email jonathan.pinto@cbc.ca.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News

Related Stories

External Links

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

now