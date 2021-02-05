Taste 'global Indigenous' chocolate and pastries from this Sudbury chef
Raven Rising was started by pastry chef Tammy Maki in October
It's February, which means one of the biggest chocolate consuming holidays of the year is just around the corner.
I'm talking about Valentine's Day.
So for this week's edition of Northern Nosh, I reached out to Tammy Maki. She's a Red Seal pastry chef and the owner of Raven Rising, an online-only shop based in Sudbury that launched in October.
Maki sells what she calls "global Indigenous" chocolates and pastry. I talked to Tammy recently and asked her to explain what that means.
Tap on the player to hear our conversation.
For more on Raven Rising, click here.
"Northern Nosh" is a new weekly feature on Up North, CBC Radio One's regional afternoon show for northern Ontario. If you know of a restaurant, bakery or farm you think would make a great story, get in touch!
Send an email to upnorth@cbc.ca, message us on Facebook or Twitter — or call 1-844-85NORTH.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.