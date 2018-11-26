Taser used during convenience store robbery, police say
Employee of store has minor injuries, police say
Sudbury police are asking people who work in convenience stores to take "extra safety precautions" as officers search for three men accused of using a weapon during a robbery.
Just before 10 p.m. on Tuesday, police got a call that a robbery had just happened at a convenience store on Madison Avenue in New Sudbury.
Three men covered their faces and went into the store. Police say one man assaulted the employee with a Taser, while the second man stole money from the register. The third stood guard at the door.
Police say the men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, cigarettes and other items.
A K9 search of the area was done, but ended abruptly "indicating the three men fled the scene in a vehicle."
All of the accused are described as being around 6'0" tall with medium builds.
"This incident was planned and carried out with an alarming level of aggression and violence," police stated in a release.
"We ask that employees and owners of convenience stores to take extra safety precautions until the persons responsible are taken into custody."
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
