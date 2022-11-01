Parent tells Timmins police they found a sewing needle in their child's Halloween chocolate

Timmins police are warning parents some Halloween candy in the city might have been tampered with, making it unsafe to eat.

Police said a parent reported they found a sewing needle inside a wrapped chocolate bar their child brought home after trick-or-treating.

The parent said their child went trick-or-treating in the following areas: Diane Crescent, Hart Street, Brousseau Avenue, the Platt Vet property, sections of Gold Centre, Prospectors Street and Claimpost Trail.

"In keeping with parental due diligence, it is recommended that parents perform the necessary chore of inspecting all collected candy for any signs of tampering for obvious quality control and personal safety reasons," the Timmins Police Service said in a press release.

"Any suspected tampered candy should be brought to the Timmins Police station without delay in keeping with this investigation."