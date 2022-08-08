The longtime executive director of Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival is leaving for another job.

The board announced Wednesday that Tammy Frick is departing. She has accepted a position in Toronto as chief executive officer (CEO) of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

Her last day at Cinéfest will be Oct. 21.

Frick is stepping down as associate executive director of Cultural Industries Ontario North (CION).

She said an executive search company approached her in June, and the job description appealed to her.

"Right away it caught my attention in the sense that it's all about promoting, spotlighting, showcasing, honouring and celebrating Canadian film," she said.

"I feel like I've grown up with the festival over the past 27 years and I've been able to do that."

The offer actually came in the middle of Cinéfest last month, but she gave her official resignation a few days later.

"It's definitely bittersweet, for sure," Frick said.

Engagement with people

Frick has been executive director of the film festival in Sudbury since 1995, and said what she'll miss most is the engagement with people.

"It's being able to present films, and for me it hasn't always just been the films themselves, it's been the reaction to the films," she said.

"When you have an opportunity to bring these great pieces in front of people, and then they have an opportunity to speak to a director and have a Q&A or have special experience around that; that has definitely been what's propelled, I think, the festival and us as programmers and organizers," Frick added.

Played a role in growing Northern Ontario arts, culture

"Tammy has been instrumental to the development of not only Cinéfest Sudbury International Film Festival, but to the creation of the arts and culture sector in Sudbury and northern Ontario," Marett McCulloch, president of Cinéfest and CION's boards of directors, said in a news release.

"We cannot thank Tammy enough for her vital and tireless work over the last quarter century, bringing audiences together, creating lasting communities, and playing a significant role in the growth of our film and television production industries. We will truly miss Tammy, and wish her nothing but the best in her exciting new role at the Academy," McCulloch said.

She begins her new role in Toronto on Oct. 31. The Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television is the largest non-profit professional media arts organization in Canada. Frick will oversee both the National and Quebec branches of the Canadian academy.

"Tammy's experience and knowledge of the industry will be extremely beneficial in advancing our hard work towards developing, recognizing, celebrating and advocating for Canadian talent in Canada's screen-based industry," said John Young, chair of the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television.

Patrick O'Hearn will take over as interim executive director of Cinéfest Sudbury. He's been the managing director for 17 years. (File Photo)

Following Frick's departure from Cinéfest Sudbury, Patrick O'Hearn will take over as interim executive director. He's been the managing director the past 17 years.

"We are thrilled to work with Patrick in his new role as interim executive director, to continue to grow both Cinéfest and CION as organizations that serve the north and contribute to a thriving arts and culture scene in Sudbury," McCulloch said.