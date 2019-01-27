A Sudbury dietitian says the new version of Canada's Food Guide is fitting in with prevailing food trends in 2019.

The food guide has an emphasis on eating plenty of fruits and vegetables, choosing whole grain foods and protein.

Tammy Cheguis is a registered dietitian with Public Health Sudbury and Districts. (Markus Schwabe/CBC)

"It means less meat and definitely filling your plate more with vegetables and fruit," Tammy Cheguis, a registered dietitian at Public Health Sudbury & Districts said.

"Even in the meat category, plant based foods are seen in the protein category."

What's out

One change in Canada's Food Guide was the elimination of the meat category, replaced by advice to choose protein based foods from plants more often.

Cheguis says even before the new version of the guide was released, there was already a push to eat less meat and even look at eating lab grown meat instead.

"They're probably doing a lot more research in that area," she said.

"So instead of having animals graze and roam all around, because we do have a planet of 7.6 billion people, they're going to try and grow more of that in the lab."

Cheguis says another food that used to be popular in recent years but is now losing that spotlight is kale.

"It's a great green to include but I think things like dandelion greens are going to be more popular."

Reducing waste

Cheguis says a focus to reduce waste, especially on food packaging, is continuing in 2019.

"Certainly, getting rid of using single use plastics as much as possible," she said. "So lots of innovative stuff coming down the pipe."

She points out reducing food waste is also being looked at more closely.

"We have a food rescue program in Sudbury that does do food rescue," she said. "They will take food from catered events, safe food, and redistribute it in the community."

Technology

Cheguis predicts technology in food will go to a "whole new level."

"Things like smart-stoves and smart-plates that might help you portion out your food," she explained.

"And smart-stoves [that] you can use wifi to turn your stove on from the office so you can get something started in the oven."

Cannabis

Currently in Canada, the sale of cannabis edible products is illegal but the federal government plans to start selling cannabis edibles through the legal recreational system this fall.

"They're predicting this is going to be pretty huge," she said.

"We don't know yet what variety of products are going to be available and how it's going to be delivered by retail or in restaurants," she said.