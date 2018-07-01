Most people have probably experienced heartburn.

Sudbury dietician Tammy Cheguis stopped by CBC's Morning North to chat about the annoying condition.

"[Heartburn] is when stomach acid backs up into your esophagus, the big muscular tube that connects your mouth to your stomach," Cheguis said.

"When it comes back, it leaves a burning sensation and an awful taste."

Cheguis said heartburn occurs when the cardiac sphincter — the muscle designed to seal food in the stomach — loosens, allowing stomach acid to flow back.

Certain foods can loosen that muscle, causing the painful burning sensation.

"Fatty meals, like deep fried fish and chips or buttery popcorn [can cause heartburn,]" Cheguis said.

"Vinegar, citrus fruit and sometimes peppermint can cause the muscle to relax."

So what can someone do to prevent heartburn?

"If you start to record when you are having heartburn, you'll see the pattern forming," she said. "If you like the food, just eat smaller amounts."

She also advises people to cut the foods out altogether if heartburn becomes persistent and antacids aren't doing the job.

"When [antacids] aren't being effective, when [heartburns] come more frequently, you need to look into it further."